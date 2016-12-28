The Limited set to close at CherryVale Mall

The Limited at the CherryVale Mall will close its doors.



A spokesperson with the mall says it will close by the end of the week.



While another store to replace it has not been lined up, the mall says, "We have a team of leasing professionals constantly working to bring quality tenants and the best stores to CherryVale. There are also opportunities for businesses to lease space at the mall."



Details about how many jobs are effected aren't available at this time.



