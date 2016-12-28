DIGGING DEEPER: Arrests drop in Rockford as violent crime increases

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea has a message for people committing violent crimes in the city.

"I have no compassion for people who are shooting people randomly without any thought process at all. They need to go to prison," O'Shea said.

But not as many people are going to prison as they used to.

Arrests by Rockford police are down 58 percent from 12,515 in 2006 to 5,257 last year. And so far this year arrests are on track to be around the same as 2015.

O'Shea, who's been on the job around 8 months, said while he hasn't taken a close look at why the numbers are dropping, he said it doesn't mean police aren't doing their job

"We are trying not to just arrest people. That's not the solution in a lot of cases so we are trying a lot of diversionary things," O'Shea said.

He wants to help low-level offenders get on the right track so they don't become repeat offenders.

O'Shea said another potential reason for the drop calls for help are down. Former Police Chief Chet Epperson told us the same thing when we asked him about the drop in arrests last year.

"We have less reported crime, we have less calls for service and we have less arrests. We can't make arrests up," said Epperson in August of 2015.

O'Shea said he wants to focus on the type of arrests officers make.

I think the number of quality arrests need to go up. Particularly I'm singling out violent crime," O'Shea said. "If we're not arresting everybody for a dime bag of weed but we are taking off someone who is importing semi trucks of marijuana that would be a quality arrest."

RPD is making some progress with felony arrests this year. They are up from 2015.

O'Shea said the focus is to restore a sense of safety in a city that's been gripped by violence. One thing that could help the city's arrest numbers are more police officers. The department is set to have 297 officers, which is the highest number it's had since 2008.