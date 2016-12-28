Rockford Police: Suspects come up empty in armed robbery attempt

Rockford Police say a group of armed men attempted to rob two people Wednesday.

Police say officers were called out to the area of 11th Avenue and 8th Street after a witness reported seeing an armed robbery in progress. The witness pointed out a home in the 1100 block of 11th Avenue and said the victims where inside.

The victims told police that they were standing outside the home when a car pulled up and three or four men armed with guns got out to rob them.

Police say the suspect got back in their car and fled the scene after they discovered the victims had nothing of value to steal.