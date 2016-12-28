New Laws For Illinois Motorists In 2017

There are some new traffic laws coming in 2017 that motorists need to be aware of.

The Illinois State Police says Scott's Law, otherwise known as the "Move Over" law has been amended. Current law requires motorists to slow down or change lanes when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with emergency lights activated. On Jan. 1, the law will also apply to any vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights activated.

Other laws motorists should be aware of include speeding measures.



Speeding through a work or school zone may land you in jail. Speeding 26 MPH or more, but less than 35 MPH is now a Class B misdemeanor. 35 MPH more in excess of the posted speed limit in a work or school zone is now a Class A misdemeanor.

Those who continue to drive without insurance could find their vehicle impounded. A new law requires officers to tow your vehicle if you've been convicted of driving without insurance within the prior 12 months and you are receiving another citation for driving without insurance.