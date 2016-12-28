UPDATE: Police release identity of suspect in Machesney Park killing

A post from Michael Mernack's Facebook page posted about an hour before the shooting

UPDATE: The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the shooting death of a teen girl in Machesney Park overnight.

The sheriff's office says a 16-year-old girl was found shot and killed inside her home in the 1000 block of Minns Drive around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Family members have identified the teen as Rebecca Finkenhofer.

Rebecca's 63-year-old grandmother Cheryl Puckett was also shot during the incident. The grandmother suffered a gunshot wound to the face while she was inside the apartment and is being treated for life-threatening injuries at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital.

Police say the suspect, Michael Mernack, 36, was shot by deputies shortly after they arrived on the scene. They say they found him armed with a gun outside the apartment when they arrived.

Mernack is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a Rockford hospital. He is in the ICU.

There has been a warrant issued for aggravated assault for Mernack and he is facing a $200,000 bond. Any further charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation and a review by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A post on Mernack's Facebook page timestamped about an hour before the shooting says, "I'm f***ed up so if your on the s**t list watch out."

Family members say Mernack and Rebecca's mother, Megan Cabay, dated for a time. Megan Cabay took out an order of protection against Mernack back in November.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force has been called in to investigate because of deputies use of deadly force.

