Illinois State Police share tips on staying safe during winter accidents

One wrong move. That's all Illinois State Police District 16 Commander Lt. Carl Heintz says it takes to wind up in a bad spot this winter.

"You're going to have to use your best judgment," says Heintz.

If you're in a crash, Heintz says the first step is to check yourself and passengers for injuries. If there are any, call 911. After that, Heintz says it's important to take stock of your surroundings. If you can, safely move your car to the side of the road and turn on your hazards.



"The traffic behind you is going to encounter that hazard. And now they'll be faced with responding to your vehicle."

Which is why Heintz stresses drivers need to stay buckled, even while parked on the side of the road. He says it's what he trains his troopers to do while writing reports on busy roads.

"It's for emergency stopping only we work there. So we understand that it's a danger to be there especially during slippery conditions."

Heintz says it's extremely rare drivers need to abandon their vehicles. But if you ever feel it's in your best interest to get out, be conscious of the traffic around you.

"When you're outside of the vehicle you make yourself much more vulnerable to injury."

And if a loved one is in an accident and you go to help, Heintz says make sure to park ahead of emergency vehicles. This will allow other traffic to see the emergency lights. If you see emergency lights, he says pull to the other lane and slow down.

"If you can't get over, reduce your speed and just pass the best you can."

Illinois State Police says it's also important to keep your tank full of gas while traveling in the winter. It's also smart to keep an emergency kit hand. You can find more of those tips here.