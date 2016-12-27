UPDATE: Teen dead in double shooting in Rockford Tuesday night

UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the person killed in a shooting in Rockford Tuesday night.

The Winnebago County Coroner says 15-year-old Lavontay Allen was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of South Central Avenue and Preston Street. He was pronounced dead just after 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Allen was a sophomore at Auburn High School.

Police say Allen and a 40-year-old woman showed up at MercyHealth Hospital just after 10 p.m. Tuesday with gunshot wounds. The woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say Allen is the 10th person under the age of 18 to be murdered this year.

Allen played basketball for Auburn and his coach says the other players on the team were told about his death late last night. The coach says every player on the team decided they wanted to play their game Wednesday afternoon.

RPS 205 says they plan to have grief counselors at Auburn when students return to school next week.

---

Rockford Police say one person is dead after a double shooting.

Officers say it happened near South Central Ave. and Preston St. around 10:15 p.m.

One victim died at the hospital, another has non-life threatening injuries according to police.

Officers are still investigating. We'll bring you more details as they become available.