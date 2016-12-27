Family friendly event for New Year's Eve at Burpee Museum

If you're looking for something fun to do with the family this New Year's Eve, the Burpee Museum has you covered. Burpee is celebrating A New Year Around the World. From Europe, to South America, and the Middle East, one worker tells us it'll be a night to remember.

"Some of these countries are actually represented right here in our community. It's not something that you just see on TV or see in a book but they can come in and participate," said Betsy Carlson, educator at the Burpee Museum.

Live performances from the Rockford Dance Company, choirs and story telling from other ethnic performers are also part of the event. The event kicks off on New Years Eve at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.