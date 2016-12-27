DIGGING DEEPER: Rockford's 2016 murder rate highest in 20 years

It was a quiet Christmas for Michelle Bivens and her family.

"I'm used to seeing her every morning saying 'hey mom, what did you cook? Save me some. I'm going to come off of break.' It's rough," Bivens said.

Three months ago she got the call that her 22-year-old daughter Philicia Butler was dead.

"I couldn't believe it. It just tore me up," Bivens said.

Philicia was shot and killed. The death put Bivens in a group of mothers and fathers no parent ever wants to be part of.

"My prayer was for my kids to bury me, not to bury my children," Bivens said.

It's a prayer that didn't come true for dozens of Rockford parents this year.

Last week the city had its 25th murder. It's the highest since 1996 when the city had 31.

"It's something that causes concern for us," said Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.

Violent crime has spiked recently in Rockford

Rockford isn't the only city seeing increases in violent crime.

In Chicago there have been more than 750 murders this year. In Memphis there have been more than 200. In Milwaukee there have been more than 130.

Those cities and more have reached numbers, in some cases, not seen in decades.

"It takes jobs, and the availability of jobs, and it takes a good education system, which is what rps is working on right now," O'Shea said.

O'Shea said it also takes better parenting.

Eight of the victims were under the age of 18 and he said much of the crime is driven by young people.

"They need to keep tabs on their kids, they need to raise their kids to be respectful of others, they need to raise their kids to get a good education so they can get a job, so they don't have to turn to the streets," O'Shea said.

O'Shea said some restructuring in the department helped police solve more crimes this year.

In nine of the 25 murders a suspect has been charged.

But he said bringing the city's violent crime down will take time.

It's time that Bvens doesn't have as she reflects on a year that will stay with her forever.