Rockford home damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon

Fire at a home in the 300 block of N. Johnston

A Rockford family has been displaced after a house fire damages their home Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockford Fire Department says the fire started on the first floor of the home in the 300 block of North Johnston Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The fire is believed to have started on a couch.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

A woman and her six kids lived inside the home. Officials on the scene say they will have a place to stay for the time being.

No one was injured during the fire.