Rockford Police: Man hit by stray bullet while walking down the street

Rockford Police say a bystander was shot after people in two cars exchanged gunfire Tuesday.

Rockford Police say officers were called out just before 12:30 p.m. to Rockford Memorial Hospital on a report of a shooting victim who just arrived there.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, had suffered a minor gunshot wound to his foot. The victim told police that he was walking in the 3100 block of Auburn Street when two vehicles stopped in the road and the people inside begin shooting at each other.

Police say it appears the victim was hit by a stray bullet. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The vehicles were described as a silver four-door car and a black four-door car with tinted windows.