Rock County Wis. adds two new K9 officers

The Rock County Sheriff's Office has added two new K9 officers to their force.

Max, a 65 pound Belgian Malinois, is trained as a dual purpose dog. Max's handler is Deputy Shawn Nolan.

Gunny is a 70 pound German Shepherd who has also been trained as a dual purpose dog, and whose handler is Deputy Tara Nolan.

Deputies Tara Nolan and Shawn Nolan are siblings. Shawn is a senior deputy who just recently retired another K9 officer, Dex.

Badger Vet and the Janesville Animal Medical Center have donated their services to help care for the K9 officers, and J’s Feeds in Orfordville will be donating dog food for each.