David Doll Selected As Winnebago County Public Defender

An attorney who has been with the Winnebago County Public Defender's Office since 1993 has been selected as Winnebago County Public Defender.

17th Circuit Chief Judge Joseph McGraw says judges in the 17th Circuit voted to select David J. Doll to replace Public Defender Karen Sorensen who will retire December 31. Doll will assume his duties January 1, 2017.

Doll completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Illinois and received his Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University Law in 1992. His legal career has been with the Winnebago County Public Defender's Office.