One Belvidere woman is having an extra special holiday after winning $250,000 from the Illinois Lottery.

Martha Barradas won the prize from a $10 Crossword scratch off ticket. She purchased the ticket from the 7-Eleven store in the 700 block of Logan Street in Belvidere. The store will get $2,500 for selling the ticket.

Martha says she plans on putting her winnings in the bank for now.