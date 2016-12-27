LYDIA Academy receives grant from the United Way, will stay open

The LYDIA Urban Academy will stay open thanks to a donation from an anonymous donor.

The nontraditional Christian high school in downtown Rockford was facing a $40,000 shortfall and needed to secure funding by the end of the year or risk closing its doors..

The United Way of Rock River Valley presented the $20,000 donation at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The money came from an anonymous donor.

The school says the check gives them enough funds to stay open into 2017, which is welcoming news for the families of the 20 students enrolled at the academy.

The comes with one condition: the academy must match the $20,000 grant with other donations. The school has until April to raise the other $20,000.

The LYDIA Urban Academy provides a small school setting for low income students who have had trouble succeeding in more traditional schools.