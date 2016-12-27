Freeport Police search for third suspect in gas station shooting

Freeport Police say two suspects have been arrested and another is on the run after a shooting at a gas station Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the Mobil gas station at 1111 South West Avenue in Freeport on a report of gunshots being fired.

Police say a group of people became involved in an altercation with a 50-year-old man around 2:45 p.m. Monday. Gunshots were fired during the incident and the 50-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were both shot in the leg. The victims were each taken to the hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two suspects, Lashawn Adams and Javion Adams, ran from the scene and were caught by officers a short time later in the 600 block of West Chestnut Street. Police found a handgun near where the two suspects were arrested.

Lashawn Adams, 21, of Kansas City, faces aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest charges.

The second suspect, Javion Adams, 21, of Freeport, was arrested on possession of a control substance and resisting a peace officers charges, along with multiple outstanding arrests warrants. When police found him he had a gunshot wound to his leg. Adams was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Both suspects are now being held in the Stephenson County Jail.

Police are still searching for a third suspect in this case. They say Raymond Adams, 33, of Freeport, is wanted in connection with this case. Raymond Adams is also known as "Rambo." Adams is wanted on several outstanding warrants, and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A white Chevrolet Impala that police say was involved in the incident crashed into another vehicle in a hit and run near Walnut and Broadway while fleeing the scene. Police have not found that car or the driver.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Raymond Adams is asked to contact Freeport Police or Crime Stoppers, 815-235-7867.