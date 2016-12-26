13 Christmas tree drop-off centers in the Rockford area

While some of us are still enjoying the holiday fun, others might be getting ready to take everything down.



Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is hosting 13 drop-off locations for you to recycle your Christmas tree.



The drop-off locations are located at:



Don Schmid Youth Sports Center

Riverdahl Park

871 Sandy Hollow Road

Rockford, IL



Levings Lake

South Johnston Ave. entrance at Montague

Rockford, IL



Andrews Park

850 N. Central Ave.

Rockford, IL



Gambino Park

4421 Pepper Drive

Rockford, IL



Alpine Park

950 S. Alpine

Rockford, IL



Williams Tree Farm

4661 Yale Bridge Road

Rockton, IL

Valley View Tree Farm

6440 Belvidere Road

Roscoe, IL



Rockton Boat Ramp Parking Lot

830 E. Main St.

Rockton, IL

Martin Park

5600 Park Ridge Road

Loves Park, IL

Machesney Town Center

8702 N. 2nd St.

South mall parking lot

Machesney Park, IL

Baumann Park

Cherry Valley



Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve

4550 N. Pecatonica Road

Pecatonica, IL



City of Belvidere Street Department

515 W. Locust St.

Belvidere, IL

Mon-Fri 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The locations open Jan. 1 and will close Jan. 15.



Free mulch is available as soon as trees are chipped, beginning during the second week of January. It will be cleared away before March.

