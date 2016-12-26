13 Christmas tree drop-off centers in the Rockford area

While some of us are still enjoying the holiday fun, others might be getting ready to take everything down.
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is hosting 13 drop-off locations for you to recycle your Christmas tree.
The drop-off locations are located at:
Don Schmid Youth Sports Center
Riverdahl Park
871 Sandy Hollow Road
Rockford, IL
Levings Lake
South Johnston Ave. entrance at Montague
Rockford, IL
Andrews Park
850 N. Central Ave.
Rockford, IL
Gambino Park
4421 Pepper Drive
Rockford, IL
Alpine Park
950 S. Alpine
Rockford, IL
Williams Tree Farm
4661 Yale Bridge Road
Rockton, IL
Valley View Tree Farm
6440 Belvidere Road
Roscoe, IL
Rockton Boat Ramp Parking Lot
830 E. Main St.
Rockton, IL
Martin Park
5600 Park Ridge Road
Loves Park, IL
Machesney Town Center
8702 N. 2nd St.
South mall parking lot
Machesney Park, IL
Baumann Park
Cherry Valley
Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve
4550 N. Pecatonica Road
Pecatonica, IL
City of Belvidere Street Department
515 W. Locust St.
Belvidere, IL
Mon-Fri 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The locations open Jan. 1 and will close Jan. 15.
Free mulch is available as soon as trees are chipped, beginning during the second week of January. It will be cleared away before March.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.