13 Christmas tree drop-off centers in the Rockford area

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

While some of us are still enjoying the holiday fun, others might be getting ready to take everything down. 

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is hosting 13 drop-off locations for you to recycle your Christmas tree. 

The drop-off locations are located at: 

Don Schmid Youth Sports Center
Riverdahl Park
871 Sandy Hollow Road
Rockford, IL 

Levings Lake 
South Johnston Ave. entrance at Montague 
Rockford, IL 

Andrews Park 
850 N. Central Ave. 
Rockford, IL

Gambino Park
4421 Pepper Drive 
Rockford, IL 

Alpine Park 
950 S. Alpine 
Rockford, IL 

Williams Tree Farm
4661 Yale Bridge Road 
Rockton, IL 

Valley View Tree Farm 
6440 Belvidere Road 
Roscoe, IL 

Rockton Boat Ramp Parking Lot
830 E. Main St. 
Rockton, IL 

Martin Park 
5600 Park Ridge Road 
Loves Park, IL 

Machesney Town Center
8702 N. 2nd St. 
South mall parking lot
Machesney Park, IL 

Baumann Park
Cherry Valley 

Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve
4550 N. Pecatonica Road
Pecatonica, IL 

City of Belvidere Street Department
515 W. Locust St.
Belvidere, IL 
Mon-Fri 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The locations open Jan. 1 and will close Jan. 15. 

Free mulch is available as soon as trees are chipped, beginning during the second week of January. It will be cleared away before March. 
 

