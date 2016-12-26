3 juveniles killed in Rockford house fire identified

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified the three juveniles killed in a Christmas Eve house fire.



They are 17-year-old Michael Bonilla, 11-year-old Star Bonilla and 5-year-old Damion Kruger.



Eight people were in the home at the 2600 block of Mulberry Street when it caught fire around 3:30 on Christmas Eve morning.



Firefighters say the family had smoke detectors, which helped get five of the family members out of the home.



Another child remains in the hospital with burn injuries.



A dog inside the home also died.