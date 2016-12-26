Cubs announce World Series trophy date for Rockford

The Chicago Cubs officially announced on Monday that the World Series trophy will make its appearance in Rockford on Sunday, January 8 at the Rockford IceHogs-Chicago Wolves game at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Fans can see and take pictures with the trophy in the arena's main concourse from 3:30-6:45 PM. The IceHogs game that day has a 4:00 puck drop against the Wolves.

The World Series trophy will also appear in the Northern Illinois region on January 8, stopping in Freeport from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at the Masonic Temple at 305 W. Stephenson Street.