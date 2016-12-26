Deadly Crashes In Illinois Nearing 1050 Mark

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports as of December 26, there have been 1048 persons killed on state roads and highways in 2016.

The number is the highest in several years and breaks the 1000 mark for the first time this decade.

Last year, there were 974 traffic deaths as of December 26, and 998 for all of 2015.

The number includes drivers and passengers of motor vehicles as well as pedestrians, bicycles and others, including those in other non-motorized vehicles, or on horseback..

150 of the deaths involved drivers that did not have a valid driver's license.

Reasons given for the higher number include lower gasoline prices which means more people driving, higher speed limits and continued distracted driving due to persons using cell phones behind the wheel.