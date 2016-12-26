Teacher of the Week: Debbie Close

On snowy days, sometimes the best medicine is simply a good book. Luckily for the 8th graders at Meridian Junior High School their teacher, Debbie Close, has plenty of them.

Like a good book that warms your soul, if you ask her what she tries to do in the classroom everyday she will say, "put a smile on a kids face." Its a goal that she is living up to says her student Tim Marcum, "Mrs. Close lights up a room with her smile!"

It's that bright smile that makes her class a welcoming place for students. "The students want to be at school which I think that's a big thing for 8th graders," said Close.

She also wants to be there for them too. "They are just an amazing group of students. They are caring, they are considerate and it makes coming to class really fun," said Close.

"Its the relationship building that she does which makes her a successful teacher," said Principal, Jill Davis. "I think teachers struggle when they don't know their students as much as Mrs. Close does."

Its those relationships that allow her classroom to be open, helping her students thrive.

"We are doing a lot of group work in class, I want them to be comfortable working with others and comfortable sharing their ideas," said Close.

Next year her students will go to high school, but she hopes her impact will stay with them.

"It makes you just want to be part of their education. Hopefully they will get to high school and remember back to Mrs. Close's room what it was like."