Police investigate a string of related robberies in Rockford

Rockford Police are investigating five armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery that happened during the holiday weekend.

The first robbery happened at 2104 Rural Street on Saturday morning. Rockford police say around 6:15 a.m. a 44 year old man was walking to his car when a man approached him with a gun and demanded his money. The victim gave up his wallet, credit cards, and a small amount of cash.

At 7:30 Saturday morning, Rockford Police were called to 3303 Sun Valley Terrace for another armed robbery. A 54 year old male was approached by a man with a black handgun. The suspect demanded money, patted down the victim's pockets and got some cash. As he ran, the victim attempted to make a phone call. The suspect fired one shot toward the victim.

About 15 minutes later, Rockford Police responded to 3020 Gladstone Avenue for another attempted armed robbery. An 86 year old man was shoveling snow when a man approached him with a black handgun demanding money. The victim said he had no money, ignored the suspect, and continued to shovel snow. The suspect eventually left the area.

On Sunday night around 8:30, police received another complaint about an armed robbery. A taxi driver was sitting in his car near the 1400 block of 8th Street when he was approached by a man with a handgun. The suspect demanded money and the taxi driver gave up the cash he had on him.



Less than two hours later, police were called to a Quick Mart parking lot at 3005 N. Rockton Avenue. A man said he was leaving the gas station and getting into his vehicle when he was approached by a man with a gun that demanded money. The suspect took the victim's wallet and stole his vehicle. That vehicle is a white 2002 Cadillac. Witnesses say the suspect was dropped off by a maroon Chevy Tahoe. Both vehicles left the scene.

An hour later, police were called to 3109 W. State Street at N & N Liquors. A man says he was leaving the store when he was also approached by a man with a handgun. The suspect demanded his money and gold watch.

Police are looking for a 5'10" black or Hispanic man in his mid 20's, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red pants, and a black half ski mask with a white skeleton face on it.



Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.