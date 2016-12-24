Packers run win streak to five in victory over Vikings

Aaron Rodgers threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns, Jordy Nelson shredded Minnesota's secondary for 154 yards and two scores, and the resurgent Green Bay Packers beat the Vikings 38-25 on Saturday.

The Packers' fifth straight win set up a winner-take-all showdown next week with Detroit for the NFC North title, while extinguishing the Vikings' faint postseason hopes.

Green Bay (9-6) built a 28-13 lead at halftime, with Rodgers accounting for all four scores in the half. He finished 28 of 38, and shrugged off his right calf injury after scrambling for a 6-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and making a rare Lambeau Leap .

Rodgers and Nelson connected for scores from 21 and 2 yards in the first half. The veteran receiver found seams in Minnesota's defense, despite the return of safety Harrison Smith from an ankle injury.

Playing again without running back Adrian Peterson, the Vikings (7-8) had success through the air after Sam Bradford threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns, including a 71-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen in the second quarter.

Thielen had a career-high 202 yards and two scores. But the Vikings made too many other mistakes to catch up to the Packers.

Maybe they were sluggish after the team plane got stuck in the grass on the way to the gate at a Wisconsin airport on Friday night after making a safe landing, forcing a delay of more than five hours.

Whatever the reason, the Vikings will miss the playoffs after a 5-0 start.

The Packers cashed in on two Vikings turnovers in the second quarter with 14 points. The first came with 9:50 left after center Nick Easton's bad snap was recovered by Kenny Clark at the Minnesota 42. Three plays later, Rodgers and Nelson connected on their 2-yard score.

Minnesota was threatening in Packers territory with 1 minute left in the quarter when linebacker Clay Matthews powered past left tackle T.J. Clemmings for a strip sack of Bradford recovered by Mike Daniels at the 46. Rodgers ran for his score five plays later.

Rodgers and Nelson set a Packers record on their 21-yard score in the first quarter. It was the 58th touchdown for the duo, breaking the tie with the Brett Favre-Antonio Freeman combination. Rodgers threw about a 10-yard pass up the seam to Nelson, who found a soft spot in the zone and then made safety Andrew Sendejo miss on a tackle before lunging forward to get the ball into the end zone.

The Packers visit the Lions next week in a game to decide the champion of the NFC North.