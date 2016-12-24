Mobil Gas Station robbed Friday in Rockford

Rockford Police say a man robbed the Mobil Gas Station at 1603 11th St. Friday afternoon.

Police say a man entered the store, armed with a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect left the store on foot through the parking lot. The robbery occurred around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

The suspect is described as a black man, around 25-years-old, wearing a grey zip hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police at 779-500-6555.