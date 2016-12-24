One person injured in shooting in Rockford

One person is injured after police say he was shot twice Friday evening in Rockford.

The 30-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital around 8:45 p.m. Friday with two gunshot wounds to his groin area. Police say the man's injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say the man was involved in an argument with the suspect earlier in the evening evening in the 1900 block of Knowlton St. in Rockford. Police say the victim drove away from the area, but his vehicle became disabled, and he ended up in a snow bank. That's when police say the suspect shot the man.

The suspect is described as a black man, with a large build, wearing all black, including a black a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.