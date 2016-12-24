UPDATE: Three children killed in Rockford house fire early Saturday morning

UPDATE: A fire on any day is tragic, but around the holidays, it's a family's worst nightmare.

"It's bad enough that it's kids, and it's Christmas, too," said Terry Williams.

This Christmas Eve one Rockford family woke up to that nightmare, when an early morning fire claimed the lives of three children, one girl and two boys.

"It just made me, it went straight to my heart, because they're such lovely, nice kids," said neighbor Mary Taylor-Gray.

Eight people were in the home when it caught fire around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say the family had smoke detectors which helped get five of the family members out of the home, but it was too late for three of the children.

"Our firefighters went in under very adverse conditions and really made all efforts possible to make these rescues.

Rockford Fire says the victims were on the second floor of the home and firefighters couldn't reach them in time.

"They're just really nice kids, and they play with my grandkids, the little boy plays with my granddaughter all the time."

Mary Taylor-Gray lives across the street and knows the family well.

"Empty, empty and heartbroken, very heartbroken," said Taylor-Gray.

A broken heart and a broken home as a family tries to pick up the pieces on a Christmas they will never forget.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has not released the ages or names of the three victims as they are still trying to notify all family members.

--

UPDATE: The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says the three people found dead inside the home were children. The coroner's office says they were two boys and a girl.

The Rockford Fire Department says there were eight people inside the home during the fire. Five people were treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation but they don't believe there was foul play involved.

--

Three people are dead after a fire breaks out at a home on Rockford's West side early Saturday morning.

The Rockford Fire Department says the fire occurred around 3:40 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Mulberry Street in Rockford.

Firefighters found three people and a dog dead inside the home.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office says two of the people found dead inside the home were children. The other person's age is unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time. 13 News will update this story as more information becomes available.