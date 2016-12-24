16-year-old killed in Beloit shooting Friday afternoon; 4 people in custody

A 16-year-old boy is dead after Beloit police say he was shot in the head Friday afternoon.

Beloit Police responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the pool at the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course at 1611 Hackett St. around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The teenager was transferred to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say an 18-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and face. He was transferred to a hospital in Madison with critical but non-life threatening injuries. Police have charged the man with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and probation violation.

Beloit Police also arrested two 16-year-old boys from Beloit. They're charged with felony murder - party to the actual crime and armed robbery - party to the actual crime. Police also arrested 19-year-old Jodany Rodriguez of Beloit. He is charged with felony murder - party to the actual crime and armed robbery - party to the actual crime.

Beloit Police believe the men knew each other. Police aren't looking for any other people at this time.

This is an active investigation. An autopsy on the 16-year-old is scheduled for Saturday.

