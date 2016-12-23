Rockford Rescue Mission feeds more than 600 at Christmas dinner

The Rockford Rescue Mission celebrates Christmas on Friday by feeding those in need.

The shelter has been preparing all week to feed more than 600 people. All of that with the help of 125 volunteers. Dinner guests were served ham, potatoes, green beans and cake.

"Just the help that they want to offer. It never ceases to amaze me how neat Rockford is," Volunteer Kathleen Shaw said. "And when the community wants to work together we can make a major impact."

Gifts were also given out and guests got to enjoy several performances.

