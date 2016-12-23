Local business owner hopes personal touch brings in last minute shoppers

One local business is hoping to cash in on last minute shoppers.



For the Love of Chic was open all day Friday taking advantage of people who may have waited a little too long to finish Christmas shopping.

Owner Pamela Laughlin said shoppers have another reason to shop local. She helps them find the perfect gift and then puts a personal touch on it with gift wrapping.



"It's a busy world out there and they deserve to be validated and appreciated and treated like the valuable customers that they are," said Laughlin.

And if you're one of those people, you're in luck: the store on East State Street is open on Christmas Eve morning.