Celebrity wedding at Rockton B&B kept secret until groom spills the beans

The Copperstone Inn signed a document stating they could not say anything about a recent celebrity saying his vows at their business.



But on a nationally syndicated morning show talking about his Christmas Day wedding in 2013, Christian Slater not only let the cat out of the bag, he showed a picture of him and his bride in front of the Rockton inn.



Christian Slater said his wife was born and raised in Florida, but they had to step outside of the Copperstone Inn and take a picture in the snow.



Slater said it was a little "bed and breakfast in Rockford, Illinois." He said it was a small, intimate wedding with about 14 people.



His co-host on the show quipped they thought it must have been in a castle in London.



The Village of Rockton joked on its Facebook page: "You got married in Rockton, Christian Slater, but we'll take it!"



13 News reached out to the management of the inn on Friday, and a representative said while they cannot confirm any reports about the Slaters' wedding, they can say they've gotten "tons of action on this."



By that, they mean, "calls-posts, likes on Facebook, etc."



According to its Facebook page, The Copperston Inn is "a luxury bed and breakfast located just west of Rockton, Illinois. Originally a limestone farmhouse built in 1858, the Copperstone Inn opened in 2008 after an extensive renovation and expansion."