Road conditions deteriorate as wintry mix falls in Stateline

We are hearing about a number of crashes on roads from the Rockford Fire Department.



Since the snow starting falling Friday afternoon around 4 p.m., it's made the roads slick and slushy in many spots.



The City of Rockford's Public Works Department started salting the roads about that same time.



The Illinois Department of Transportation is noting some patches of ice and snow on main highways as of 7 p.m. Particularly in the area of Highway 20 in Stephenson and Jo Daviess Counties.



If you're headed out the door Friday night, check with IDOT's winter road conditions map first by clicking here.