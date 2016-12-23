29th Al Dvorak Wrestling Invitational - Day 2

Medals and trophies were handed out at the podium in Harlem High School's gym on Friday as the 29th Al Dvorak Memorial Invitational wrapped up with local athletes competing for wrestling prestige in one of the region's most celebrated events on the mat.

Two wrestlers from the Northern Illinois area took first place in their respective weight classes - Hononegah's Tony Cassioppi won his second consecutive heavyweight crown at the Dvorak, and did so this year in dominant fashion. He recorded a fall in the first round of each of his matches (1:06. 1:15, 1:46, and 1:58, respectively).

Dakota's Drew Wenger won first place in the 170 pound class for the Indians, who are positioning themselves for another deep run to state as a team. Maverick McPeek earned silver medal in the 220 pound class for Dakota on Friday.