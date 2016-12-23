Belvidere's Chrysler plant to begin preparations for new Jeep line

It's a historic day for workers over at the Fiat-Chrysler assembly plant in Belvidere.

After 10 years of production, the last Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot rolled off the assembly line Friday at the assembly plant.

"It's sorely going to be missed. It did this community very well, but as you know in the auto industry, change happens," said UAW Local 1268 President George Welitschinsky.

But, with that changes comes a new beginning for the Belvidere plant. Next week, the plant will begin the retooling process to produce the new Jeep Cherokee.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for Belvidere, and Boone Co. and the region first of all that we retain the Chrysler and secondly that we get the Cherokee, which is their hottest model," said Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain.

FCA representatives say they expect the retooling to take around 5 months to complete.

"There's going to be changes to the whole assembly process, new carriers, new equipment, it's going to be almost an entire gut out of the plant," said Welitschinsky.

During that major overhaul, union leaders say the majority of assembly workers will be laid off and begin their training for the new production line.

"I think they're a little relieved to get a little break, very excited about the new product, they're super excited and they're looking forward to a new start," added Welitschinsky.

Belvidere leaders say they're also excited about the new start. And the fact that the new project is expected to bring more than 2-thousand new jobs to the area over the next year and a half.

"They'll actually be spending their money here, they'll be buying gas, they'll be going to the restaurants, they'll be picking stuff up on the ride home, that sort of thing," said Mayor Chamberlain.

A new start for Fiat-Chrysler assembly plant, just in time for the new year.