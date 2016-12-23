Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher has heart attack

UPDATE: NBC News is reporting the following:



"She was in critical condition, sources told NBC News. Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, told the Associated Press she was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a hospital, but did not give any other details."





Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia in 'Star Wars' has had a heart attack according to NBC News.

The heart attack happened while Fisher was on an airplane Friday.

NBC News reports Fisher was rushed to a hospital suffering from full cardiac arrest.

Fisher is 60-years-old.