Princess Leia actress from 'Star Wars' has heart attack

Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher has heart attack

UPDATE:  NBC News is reporting the following:

"She was in critical condition, sources told NBC News. Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, told the Associated Press she was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a hospital, but did not give any other details."
 


Carrie Fisher who played Princess Leia in 'Star Wars' has had a heart attack according to NBC News. 

The heart attack happened while Fisher was on an airplane Friday. 

NBC News reports Fisher was rushed to a hospital suffering from full cardiac arrest. 

Fisher is 60-years-old. 

