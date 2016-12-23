Disney animator visits area elementary school

A Loves Park native and a long-time animator for Disney stopped by a fifth grade class at Loves Park Elementary School this week.

Teacher Lisa Jacobson's class met with Dan Lund on Tuesday. Lund has worked on a number of animated features over his career, including the very popular movie "Frozen," along with the new feature "Moana."

Lund attended Loves Park Elementary and Harlem High School growing up.

Lund is also the uncle of current Loves Park Elementary Student.

