Santa fills in as crossing guard in Winnebago

Santa was spotted Friday just down the street from the WREX-TV station.

The Winnebago Police Department says they got a little help from Old Saint Nick after school today.

Santa filled in as a crossing guard when school let out.

Friday marks the beginning of winter break for students at in the Winnebago School District.

The police department, and Santa, are asking for student to stay mindful of curfew.

No word yet on when Kris Kringle will be making his way back to the North Pole.