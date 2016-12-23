New Dunkin' Donuts opens for business in Rockford

A new Dunkin' Donuts restaurant opened in Rockford on Friday.



The store is at 7370 E. State Street.



This is the franchise owner's fifth Dunkin' Donuts grand opening in the last two years.



The other locations are inside the Belvidere Walmart, in Edgebrook Shops on Alpine St., on Charles and now State Street.



The owner, Greg Novak, plans to open two more of the donut shops in the Rockford area in the next two years.