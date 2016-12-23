World Series trophy coming to Freeport Jan. 8

The Chicago Cubs World Series trophy will be making its way to Freeport next month, and now the date has been moved so more people can enjoy the fun.

The Cubs have moved the date of the trophy visit from January 9 to January 8, which is a Sunday.

The trophy will be at the Masonic Temple, 305 West Stephenson Street, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. January 8.

Denny Garkey from Little Cubs Field in Freeport says the event is free and fans will get a chance to take a picture with the trophy. Fans will need to bring their own camera or phone for pictures, but there will be volunteers there to take the pictures for everyone. No one will be allowed to touch the trophy.

Organizers also plan on showing Game 7 of the World Series and having a rally to celebrate the championship.

The trophy tour will also be making a stop in Rockford. No word yet on the date of that event.