Rockford Police: Suspects ran stolen vehicle into car carrying mother, baby

Rockford Police say they are investigating more incidents of vehicles being stolen while they are outside running, and this time a mother and child were almost injured as a result.

Police say members of the Rockford Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement team saw three people getting into a silver Ford Freestyle in the 1200 block of Island Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday. The car had been reported stolen back on December 16 from the 1900 block of Freemont Avenue.

People say when they attempted to stop the suspects, two of them got in the car and drove off, while the third tried to run away on foot. The third suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was caught after a short foot chase and arrested. He is now being held in the juvenile detention center.

The other two suspects were able to get away.

A short time later, a Rockford Park District officer says the same vehicle sideswipe a another car in the 500 block of South Central Avenue. That car was driven by a 23-year-old woman and her 7-month-old child, Neither were injured during the crash.

During the investigation, police found a Pontiac in the 1200 block of Island Avenue that had been reported stolen earlier Thursday from the 3300 block of Hanover Street.

Both the Pontiac and the Ford had been left running and unoccupied when they were stolen. Police are urging residents not to leave their cars running outside to warm up during the winter months.

Police say these cases are active investigations at this time and anyone with information about these crimes should contact police.