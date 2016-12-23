Stateline to see snow this afternoon and evening; slushy roads, reduced visibility for drivers

Light snow and rain showers have started up and will continue through Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are just at or above freezing, resulting in wet snow and some wintry mix. Snow may take a while to stick to the roads, due to warmer air temperatures, but by this evening, that snow may start to stick. Expect up to an inch of wet, slushy snow.

Expect wet, possibly slushy, road conditions and reduced visibility. The activity will turn to mostly snow by later this evening and then wrap up before midnight.

Temperatures Friday night will hold around 30 degrees. Quiet conditions take over for Christmas Eve, with temperatures on Saturday in the middle 30's with clouds.

Then we are looking at a wet, instead of white, Christmas Day. We will start off with freezing drizzle in the morning, turning to rain in the afternoon with fog. Plan to take it slow driving around on Christmas.

