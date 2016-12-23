Lone Star Steakhouse in Rockford to close

The Lone Star Steakhouse restaurant in Rockford will be closing for business next week.

The general manager of the restaurant says their last day of business will be Monday, December 26.

The restaurant is located at 6690 East State Street in Rockford.

Restaurant management says the decision to close was made by the company's corporate office.

13 News has reached out to Lone Star's corporate office for comment but has yet to hear back.