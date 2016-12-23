Lone Star Steakhouse in Rockford to close - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Lone Star Steakhouse in Rockford to close

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Lone Star Steakhouse restaurant in Rockford will be closing for business next week. 

The general manager of the restaurant says their last day of business will be Monday, December 26. 

The restaurant is located at 6690 East State Street in Rockford. 

Restaurant management says the decision to close was made by the company's corporate office. 

13 News has reached out to Lone Star's corporate office for comment but has yet to hear back. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.