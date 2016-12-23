Energy Upgrades Complete At Freeport Armory

The Illinois National Guard says its Readiness Center in Freeport has been outfitted with geothermal heating and cooling system.

The Guard says it replaces a worn out system in the 58 year old facility at 1236 S. Adams Avenue.

The $1.7 million project is expected to save more than $6,000 a year in utility costs.

The 21,000 square foot building is home to the Illinois National Guard's 333rd Military Police Company.

The Illinois Clean Energy Foundation provided the Illinois National Guard with a $42,000 grant toward the project.