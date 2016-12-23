Woman robbed while sitting in her car on 20th Street

A woman says she was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in her car Thursday night.

Rockford Police say the victim told officers she had just returned home to the 2900 block of 20th Street and was sitting in her car sending a text when a man walked up from behind the car and opened her door.

She says the suspect pointed a gun at her and said, "Give me everything you got." The suspect then stole her wallet and cell phone before running away down Reed Avenue.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.