Rockford Police Department swears in two officers, promotes one

Rockford Police Department swears in two officers who are the first of their kind.

This is the first time Rockford police has sworn in officers from other police departments in the state. Steven Johnson and Jaimie Cox are now Rockford police officers. One is from McHenry County and the other worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Law Enforcement Division.

One other Rockford police officer was also promoted to investigator on Thursday.

"I'm excited about the new challenge and about finally reaching a new goal that I've had for a very long time,"Oskar Stundzia said. He is now a DUI and traffic crash investigator.