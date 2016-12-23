Kids Around the World helps give young people a second chance with welding experience

A Stateline non-profit is giving young people who have dropped out of school a second chance.

Local non-profit Youth Build aims to get young people their GED. And one requirement is getting volunteer hours at another non-profit. That's where Kids Around the World comes in. It hired young people to get them hands on experience in the welding trade.

"Our goal is to be able to allow these young people to go back into society after they get their high school diploma so they can say 'I've been trained, I can do this, and whether they get a welding job or something else at least they know they have started something and completed it, which is huge for them to be able to have that success.

Kids Around the World builds playgrounds for children in third world countries and packs food for those in need as well.