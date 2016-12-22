29th Al Dvorak Wrestling Invitational - Day 1

It's the annual December tradition on the mat, and one of the crown jewels of Illinois high school wrestling - the Al Dvorak Invitational returned to Harlem High School just three days before Christmas with athletes suiting up for two days of competition.

The NUIC and NIC-10 will be well-represented in the championship semifinals after preliminaries, second round, and quarterfinal matches wrapped up on Thursday. Drew Wenger (170#) and Maverick McPeek (220#) will go for Dakota in Friday's semifinals.

Hononegah sends three to the semifinals, featuring Giovanni Cassioppi (113#), Jordan Shahrikian (182#), and Tony Cassioppi (285#). Harlem's Dalton Hambrock at 195# will wrestle in his home gym for a chance to wrestle for a gold medal in the semifinals on Friday.