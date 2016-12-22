Baby boomers could be part of Illinois population problems, say experts

Illinois' population dropped for the third year in a row according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

So what's making people leave? A new study released by NIU's Center for Governmental Studies says a small part could be the state's baby boomers.

"They're not tied to a job anymore when they've retired, so they may move for a warmer climate for example or to be closer to children and grandchildren who may have moved to a different part of the country," said Brian Richard, Assistant Director of NIU's Center for Governmental Studies.

And unlike previous years, Rockford realtors say retirees aren't as likely to hold on to their old homes back here in Illinois.

"Whereas in the past, they may have had two properties, they may have had their property here in Rockford and their one in the Sun Belt and go between the two," said Steve Bois, CEO of Rockford Area Realtors. "We're seeing more of a trend for them to sell their property and move to the sunbelt."

It's a trend that NIU experts say is impacting the larger economy.

"Retirees tend to have built up a nest egg, especially the ones who have the ability to move so you're seeing wealth move out of the state when they move out of the area," said Richard.

But experts say, there's a silver lining to these census demographics. According to the NIU study, more Hispanic and Asian populations are moving to the prairie state.

"The Hispanic population and international immigrants do tend to be more entrepreneurial and start more businesses," added Richard.

And they say that population growth could help stabilize the area's economic activity.

Another reason for the population decline, fewer babies are being born. NIU's study says Illinois saw a decrease in the number of births from 2015 to 2016.



