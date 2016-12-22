Delivering Holiday Cheer: Rockford letter carrier finds joy in the season

It's the busiest week of the year for postal workers, but for one local man, it's a labor of love.



Mitch Lind has been carrying mail for nearly 30 years -- and he's part of an army of letter carriers making sure your family has what it needs to enjoy the holiday season.



Between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve, letter carriers are expected to deliver more than 30 billion pieces of mail across the nation.



And just today, more than 30 million packages will be delivered.



Lind says it's busy work during the most wonderful time of the year.



"We take the package, we drop it off, we ring the doorbell and head on to the next one. Somebody will pop out the door and say 'Thank you!' and then we head on to the next."



Lind says the Christmas card load is quite a bit lighter because not as many people are sending them these days.