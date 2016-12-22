New law to help teach drivers what to do when they get pulled over

A new Illinois law looks to make sure traffic stops go more smoothly, putting the breaks on a growing problem at a time when some have gone terribly wrong.

Millions of drivers take to the road everyday. But for some drivers, flashing lights will appear in their rear-view mirror.

A new law in Illinois hopes to defuse any panic drivers may have and prevent a simple traffic stop from turning dangerous.

Driving instructors will now be required to include a section on what to do when you get pulled over.

Longtime Rockford driving instructor Barry Molencup says teaching new drivers a few simple steps can go a long way.

For starters he says, "just do as they say. It's very simple: Just do as they say."

Also, as soon as you see the lights, flip your turn signal. "Then they know you won't try to outrun them," Molencup says.

It is also advised that drivers keep their hands on the wheel and stay in there car.

It may seem obvious, but Molencup says many of his students do not respect the police like they used to, and educating them on these rules could save lives.

"Just like years ago when we educated on drunk driving," Molencup says. "Now not as many teens and people are being killed in drunk driving accidents, so we are saving lives through the education process."

The new law goes into affect January 1.