Body of 18-year-old found in Rock River near Moline

Rock Island County authorities have recovered the body of a man who fell through ice on the Rock River near Moline.

The Rock Island County Coroner's Office says a dive team recovered the body of 18-year-old Kenneth Kerofsky Thursday morning.

Authorities say Kerofsky and another person were out on the ice Wednesday when the ice broke and he fell through.

Rescue crews attempted to put a boat in the water, but they say conditions were too dangerous.

Crews suspended their search overnight then continued their efforts this morning.