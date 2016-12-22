Body of 18-year-old found in Rock River near Moline - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Body of 18-year-old found in Rock River near Moline

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
MOLINE, Ill. (WREX) -

Rock Island County authorities have recovered the body of a man who fell through ice on the Rock River near Moline. 

The Rock Island County Coroner's Office says a dive team recovered the body of 18-year-old Kenneth Kerofsky Thursday morning. 

Authorities say Kerofsky and another person were out on the ice Wednesday when the ice broke and he fell through. 

Rescue crews attempted to put a boat in the water, but they say conditions were too dangerous.

Crews suspended their search overnight then continued their efforts this morning.

