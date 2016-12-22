Body of 18-year-old found in Rock River near Moline

Rock Island County authorities have recovered the body of a man who fell through ice on the Rock River near Moline.
The Rock Island County Coroner's Office says a dive team recovered the body of 18-year-old Kenneth Kerofsky Thursday morning.
Authorities say Kerofsky and another person were out on the ice Wednesday when the ice broke and he fell through.
Rescue crews attempted to put a boat in the water, but they say conditions were too dangerous.
Crews suspended their search overnight then continued their efforts this morning.
